2016 Jeep Wrangler

103,607 KM

Details Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMax Sarnia

1-519-332-1232

2016 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

2016 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

1-519-332-1232

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

103,607KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8170648
  Stock #: A9883
  VIN: 1C4AJWAG5GL182061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 103,607 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Steering
Tachometer
Compass
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

AutoMax Sarnia

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

