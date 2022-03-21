$35,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2
110,666KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8931028
- Stock #: B1144
- VIN: 1C4BJWEGXGL182331
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 110,666 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
4x4
