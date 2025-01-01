$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Kia Sorento
2.0L SX
2016 Kia Sorento
2.0L SX
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,212 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Kia Sorento SX AWD
- In Snow White Pearl
- Touch screen
- Backup camera
- Heated seats (front and back)
- Cooled seats
- Heated steering wheel
- infinity Sound system
- Navigation
- Panoramic roof
- Auto folding mirrors
- Push Button tilt Mirrors (while in reverse)
- Blind spot monitoring
- Many more features!
Come see us today for details!
