Menu
Account
Sign In
2016 Kia Sorento SX AWD - In Snow White Pearl - Touch screen - Backup camera - Heated seats (front and back) - Cooled seats - Heated steering wheel - infinity Sound system - Navigation - Panoramic roof - Auto folding mirrors - Push Button tilt Mirrors (while in reverse) - Blind spot monitoring - Many more features! Come see us today for details!

2016 Kia Sorento

121,212 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Kia Sorento

2.0L SX

Watch This Vehicle
12775040

2016 Kia Sorento

2.0L SX

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

  1. 12775040
  2. 12775040
  3. 12775040
  4. 12775040
  5. 12775040
  6. 12775040
  7. 12775040
  8. 12775040
  9. 12775040
  10. 12775040
  11. 12775040
  12. 12775040
  13. 12775040
  14. 12775040
  15. 12775040
  16. 12775040
  17. 12775040
  18. 12775040
  19. 12775040
  20. 12775040
  21. 12775040
  22. 12775040
  23. 12775040
  24. 12775040
  25. 12775040
  26. 12775040
  27. 12775040
  28. 12775040
  29. 12775040
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
121,212KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPKDA11GG151523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,212 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Kia Sorento SX AWD
- In Snow White Pearl
- Touch screen
- Backup camera
- Heated seats (front and back)
- Cooled seats
- Heated steering wheel
- infinity Sound system
- Navigation
- Panoramic roof
- Auto folding mirrors
- Push Button tilt Mirrors (while in reverse)
- Blind spot monitoring
- Many more features!
Come see us today for details!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Payless Automart

Used 2018 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Sarnia, ON
2018 RAM 1500 SPORT 63,090 KM $38,421 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Murano SV for sale in Sarnia, ON
2017 Nissan Murano SV 156,080 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT for sale in Sarnia, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 103,432 KM $38,522 + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2016 Kia Sorento