2016 Lexus RX 350

146,715 KM

Details Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

Used
146,715KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T2BZMCA7GC041375

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 146,715 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Progressive Auto Sales

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

