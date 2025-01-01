Menu
2016 Mazda CX-3

200,660 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-3

GS

13165331

2016 Mazda CX-3

GS

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Used
200,660KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1DKFC79G0135575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200,660 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
$CALL

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2016 Mazda CX-3