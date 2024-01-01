$11,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
GS - Heated Seats
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
GS - Heated Seats
Location
Progressive Auto Group
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
519-336-1239
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
160,303KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MZBM1V7XGM242534
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 160,303 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows!
Not many vehicles successfully combine style, dynamics, and value in a compact package, but the Mazda 3 does. - caranddriver.com
This 2016 Mazda Mazda3 is for sale today.
The 2016 Mazda3 is one of the most fun-to-drive and economical compact car available on the road today. Adorn with its well-crafted interior, superb fuel economy, top crash tests scores and a myriad of cutting-edge features. The 2016 Mazda Mazda3 offers pure practicality in a fun to drive package. This sedan has 160,303 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Mazda3's trim level is GS. Our GS trim is a step up from the GX. In addition to the GX features, the GS model adds upgraded stylish aluminum alloy wheels, steering wheel audio controls, rain detecting wipers, heated front seats and heated door mirrors with integrated turn signals. The exterior has a slightly different look to it with chrome around the windows while the inside is distinguishable from the lower models with leather/metal look gear shifter, piano black instrument panel and door inserts, upgraded upholstery and a full floor and overhead console. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Power Doors.
Progressive Auto Sales provides you with the all the tools you need to find and purchase a used vehicle that meets your needs and exceeds your expectations. Our Sarnia used car dealership carries a wide range of makes and models for exceptionally low prices due to our extensive network of Canadian, Ontario and Sarnia used car dealerships, leasing companies and auction groups.
Our dealership wouldn't be where we are today without the great people in Sarnia and surrounding areas.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Progressive Auto Group
Progressive Auto Sales
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Progressive Auto Group
519-336-1239
2016 Mazda MAZDA3