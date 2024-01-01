Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows!</b><br> <br> Not many vehicles successfully combine style, dynamics, and value in a compact package, but the Mazda 3 does. - caranddriver.com This 2016 Mazda Mazda3 is for sale today. <br> <br>The 2016 Mazda3 is one of the most fun-to-drive and economical compact car available on the road today. Adorn with its well-crafted interior, superb fuel economy, top crash tests scores and a myriad of cutting-edge features. The 2016 Mazda Mazda3 offers pure practicality in a fun to drive package. This sedan has 160,303 kms. Its blue in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Mazda3s trim level is GS. Our GS trim is a step up from the GX. In addition to the GX features, the GS model adds upgraded stylish aluminum alloy wheels, steering wheel audio controls, rain detecting wipers, heated front seats and heated door mirrors with integrated turn signals. The exterior has a slightly different look to it with chrome around the windows while the inside is distinguishable from the lower models with leather/metal look gear shifter, piano black instrument panel and door inserts, upgraded upholstery and a full floor and overhead console. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Power Doors. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.progressiveautosales.com/credit-application/ target=_blank>https://www.progressiveautosales.com/credit-application/</a><br><br> <br/><br><br> Progressive Auto Sales provides you with the all the tools you need to find and purchase a used vehicle that meets your needs and exceeds your expectations. Our Sarnia used car dealership carries a wide range of makes and models for exceptionally low prices due to our extensive network of Canadian, Ontario and Sarnia used car dealerships, leasing companies and auction groups. </br> <br> Our dealership wouldnt be where we are today without the great people in Sarnia and surrounding areas. If you have any questions about our services, please feel free to ask any one of our staff. If you want to visit our dealership, you can also find our hours of operation and location information on our Contact page. </br> o~o

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

160,303 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS - Heated Seats

Location

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

  1. 11499899
  2. 11499899
  3. 11499899
  4. 11499899
  5. 11499899
  6. 11499899
  7. 11499899
  8. 11499899
  9. 11499899
  10. 11499899
  11. 11499899
  12. 11499899
  13. 11499899
  14. 11499899
  15. 11499899
Contact Seller

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
160,303KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MZBM1V7XGM242534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 160,303 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows!

Not many vehicles successfully combine style, dynamics, and value in a compact package, but the Mazda 3 does. - caranddriver.com
This 2016 Mazda Mazda3 is for sale today.

The 2016 Mazda3 is one of the most fun-to-drive and economical compact car available on the road today. Adorn with its well-crafted interior, superb fuel economy, top crash tests scores and a myriad of cutting-edge features. The 2016 Mazda Mazda3 offers pure practicality in a fun to drive package. This sedan has 160,303 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Mazda3's trim level is GS. Our GS trim is a step up from the GX. In addition to the GX features, the GS model adds upgraded stylish aluminum alloy wheels, steering wheel audio controls, rain detecting wipers, heated front seats and heated door mirrors with integrated turn signals. The exterior has a slightly different look to it with chrome around the windows while the inside is distinguishable from the lower models with leather/metal look gear shifter, piano black instrument panel and door inserts, upgraded upholstery and a full floor and overhead console. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Power Doors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.progressiveautosales.com/credit-application/




Progressive Auto Sales provides you with the all the tools you need to find and purchase a used vehicle that meets your needs and exceeds your expectations. Our Sarnia used car dealership carries a wide range of makes and models for exceptionally low prices due to our extensive network of Canadian, Ontario and Sarnia used car dealerships, leasing companies and auction groups.



Our dealership wouldn't be where we are today without the great people in Sarnia and surrounding areas. If you have any questions about our services, please feel free to ask any one of our staff. If you want to visit our dealership, you can also find our hours of operation and location information on our Contact page.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Progressive Auto Group

Used 2024 BMW X5 xDrive40i for sale in Sarnia, ON
2024 BMW X5 xDrive40i 26,785 KM $86,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Sorento 2.5T X-Line for sale in Sarnia, ON
2023 Kia Sorento 2.5T X-Line 37,122 KM $37,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Savana 2500 Work Van - 4G LTE - Low Mileage for sale in Sarnia, ON
2019 GMC Savana 2500 Work Van - 4G LTE - Low Mileage 43,260 KM $32,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Progressive Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Sales

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

Call Dealer

519-336-XXXX

(click to show)

519-336-1239

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Progressive Auto Group

519-336-1239

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda MAZDA3