$38,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,999
+ taxes & licensing
AutoMax Sarnia
1-519-332-1232
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Location
AutoMax Sarnia
745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2
1-519-332-1232
$38,999
+ taxes & licensing
131,737KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9005506
- Stock #: B1151A
- VIN: WDDKJ6HB1GF326692
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 131,737 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
7 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From AutoMax Sarnia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
AutoMax Sarnia
745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2