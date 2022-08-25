Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

131,737 KM

Details Features

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
AutoMax Sarnia

1-519-332-1232

Location

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

1-519-332-1232

131,737KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9005506
  • Stock #: B1151A
  • VIN: WDDKJ6HB1GF326692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 131,737 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoMax Sarnia

AutoMax Sarnia

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

