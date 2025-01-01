$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 MINI 3 Door
Cooper S
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
103,078KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WMWXP7C57G3B33616
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 103,078 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
