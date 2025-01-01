Menu
2016 MINI 3 Door

103,078 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2016 MINI 3 Door

Cooper S

12915002

2016 MINI 3 Door

Cooper S

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,078KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WMWXP7C57G3B33616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 103,078 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
