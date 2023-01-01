Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Rogue

72,179 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

S

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

  1. 9958280
  2. 9958280
  3. 9958280
  4. 9958280
  5. 9958280
  6. 9958280
  7. 9958280
  8. 9958280
  9. 9958280
  10. 9958280
  11. 9958280
  12. 9958280
  13. 9958280
  14. 9958280
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
72,179KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9958280
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MVXGC777674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,179 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Nissan Rogue S AWD is a stylish and reliable compact SUV. It features a fuel-efficient 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, delivering 170 horsepower and 175 lb-ft of torque. It comes with an advanced AWD system, providing excellent traction on slippery surfaces. The interior is well-appointed with comfortable seating for five, power accessories, and a touchscreen audio system with smartphone integration. Outside, the Rogue S AWD comes with bold styling and a generous selection of safety features, including blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane-departure warning. With its combination of attractive styling, strong performance, and practical features, the Nissan Rogue S AWD is an ideal choice for anyone looking for an economical and reliable midsize SUV. Come on into Payless to check it out today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Payless Automart

2016 Nissan Rogue S
 72,179 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 96,314 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 55,963 KM
$32,889 + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory