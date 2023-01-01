$CALL+ tax & licensing
519-337-4550
2016 Nissan Rogue
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9958280
- VIN: 5N1AT2MVXGC777674
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,179 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Nissan Rogue S AWD is a stylish and reliable compact SUV. It features a fuel-efficient 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, delivering 170 horsepower and 175 lb-ft of torque. It comes with an advanced AWD system, providing excellent traction on slippery surfaces. The interior is well-appointed with comfortable seating for five, power accessories, and a touchscreen audio system with smartphone integration. Outside, the Rogue S AWD comes with bold styling and a generous selection of safety features, including blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane-departure warning. With its combination of attractive styling, strong performance, and practical features, the Nissan Rogue S AWD is an ideal choice for anyone looking for an economical and reliable midsize SUV. Come on into Payless to check it out today!
Vehicle Features
