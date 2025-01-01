Menu
2016 Nissan Sentra

84,539 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV

12430753

2016 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,539KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB7APXGL674479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,539 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Payless Automart

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Nissan Sentra