2016 Nissan Sentra
1.8 S
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
142,249KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP9GL648228
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5967A
- Mileage 142,249 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
CVT
2016 Nissan Sentra