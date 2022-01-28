Menu
2016 Nissan Sentra

154,825 KM

$12,649

+ tax & licensing
$12,649

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2016 Nissan Sentra

2016 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV

2016 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,649

+ taxes & licensing

154,825KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8193498
  Stock #: 5494A
  VIN: 3N1AB7AP8GL652030

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5494A
  • Mileage 154,825 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Nissan Sentra SV
$12,649 + Tax and Licensing
Sporty looking car that is great on gas. This 1.8 L Sequential MPI engine produces 130 hp on a Front-Wheel Drive, Xtronic Continuously Variable (CVT) transmission. Fuel consumption is 8.0 L/100 km city and 6.1 L/100 km highway. Options include AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input and Steering Wheel-Audio Controls. Other options include Smart Device Integration, Bluetooth Connection, Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seat(s). This car is very nice looking and great on gas.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

