2016 Nissan Sentra
1.8 SV
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP8GL652030
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,825 KM
2016 Nissan Sentra SV
$12,649 + Tax and Licensing
Sporty looking car that is great on gas. This 1.8 L Sequential MPI engine produces 130 hp on a Front-Wheel Drive, Xtronic Continuously Variable (CVT) transmission. Fuel consumption is 8.0 L/100 km city and 6.1 L/100 km highway. Options include AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input and Steering Wheel-Audio Controls. Other options include Smart Device Integration, Bluetooth Connection, Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seat(s). This car is very nice looking and great on gas.
