$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 RAM 1500
SPORT
2016 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
168,692KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6RR7MT8GS311675
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 168,692 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Payless Automart
2016 RAM 1500 SPORT 168,692 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad 154,524 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 87,870 KM $39,978 + tax & lic
Email Payless Automart
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Call Dealer
519-337-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Payless Automart
519-337-4550
2016 RAM 1500