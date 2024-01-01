Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 RAM 1500

168,692 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

  1. 10955309
  2. 10955309
  3. 10955309
  4. 10955309
  5. 10955309
  6. 10955309
  7. 10955309
  8. 10955309
  9. 10955309
  10. 10955309
  11. 10955309
  12. 10955309
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
168,692KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7MT8GS311675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,692 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Payless Automart

Used 2016 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Sarnia, ON
2016 RAM 1500 SPORT 168,692 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad for sale in Sarnia, ON
2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad 154,524 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for sale in Sarnia, ON
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 87,870 KM $39,978 + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500