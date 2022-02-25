$27,999+ tax & licensing
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
AutoMax Sarnia
1-519-332-1232
2016 RAM 1500
ST
Location
AutoMax Sarnia
745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2
1-519-332-1232
145,566KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8438778
- Stock #: A9970
- VIN: 1C6RR7ST7GS378108
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 145,566 KM
Vehicle Features
4x4
Automatic
AutoMax Sarnia
745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2