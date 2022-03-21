Menu
2016 RAM 1500

141,411 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

519-337-7561

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

SPORT

2016 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

141,411KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8909536
  Stock #: 22-916A
  VIN: 1C6RR7MT8GS311675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Met. Clear Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-916A
  • Mileage 141,411 KM

Vehicle Description

This RAM 1500 Sport, with a 8 Cylinder Engine engine, features a TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) transmission, and generates 11.5 highway/16.2 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 141411 kilometers! RAM 1500 Sport Options: This RAM 1500 Sport offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: 8.4" Touchscreen, GPS Antenna Input, 2 LCD Monitors In The Front. Safety options include Wheels w/Locks, Systems Monitor, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags. Visit Us: Find this RAM 1500 Sport at Bayview Chrysler Dodge today. We are conveniently located at 255 Indian Road South Sarnia Ontario N7T 3W5.

Vehicle Features

Bucket Seats
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
GPS Antenna Input
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
Front High-Back Seats
8.4" Touchscreen
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Class IV Receiver Hitch
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Electronic Transfer Case
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
1400# Maximum Payload
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Wheels w/Locks
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL All-Season
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
Convenience Group
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engine
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Customer Preferred Package 26L
ParkView(TM) Rear Back-up Camera
Premium Sound Group
Remote Start & Security Alarm Group
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
8-Spd Auto 8HP70 Trans (Buy-US)
Maximum Steel Met. Clear Coat
Uconnect 8.4 NAV
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

