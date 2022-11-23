$32,071+ tax & licensing
$32,071
+ taxes & licensing
Payless Automart
519-337-4550
2016 RAM 1500
Longhorn
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,071
+ taxes & licensing
166,490KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9435309
- Stock #: 22-209A
- VIN: 1C6RR7PT8GS342369
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,490 KM
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5