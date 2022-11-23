Menu
2016 RAM 1500

166,490 KM

Details Features

$32,071

+ tax & licensing
$32,071

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Longhorn

2016 RAM 1500

Longhorn

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,071

+ taxes & licensing

166,490KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9435309
  • Stock #: 22-209A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PT8GS342369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,490 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

