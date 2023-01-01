Menu
2016 RAM 1500

46,244 KM

Details Features

$31,421

+ tax & licensing
$31,421

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

519-337-7561

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

2016 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Location

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

$31,954

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$30,888

Adjustments

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $499
Carfax Report Surcharge
+ $34

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$31,954
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
46,244KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9986840
  • Stock #: 16-796L
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT8GS363576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FLAME RED
  • Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16-796L
  • Mileage 46,244 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat

Powertrain

5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Flame Red Clear Coat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Rear Camera and Park Assist Group
20x8.0 Semi-gloss Black Aluminum Whl
Remote Start & Security Alarm Group
8-Spd Auto 8HP70 Trans (Buy)
Customer Preferred Package 27T

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

