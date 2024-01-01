Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

112,609 KM

Details Features

$19,989

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier Auto

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier Auto

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,609KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1BF5SM2H7224466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,609 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-337-4550

$19,989

+ taxes & licensing

