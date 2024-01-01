$19,989+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
Location
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
112,609KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1BF5SM2H7224466
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,609 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
