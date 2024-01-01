Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

161,083 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

12055351

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
161,083KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3G1BE5SM9HS504972

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Dark Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 161,083 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-337-XXXX

519-337-4550

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2017 Chevrolet Cruze