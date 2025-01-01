$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT AUTO
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
72,234KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3G1BE6SM8HS559032
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,234 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Chevrolet Cruze Hatchback
- In Red
- Touch screen
- Backup camera
- Bluetooth
- Sirius XM
- Cruise control
- Heated seats
- USB
- 3.5 MM jack
- Auxiliary power outlet
- Many more features!
- Come see us today
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
