2017 Chevrolet Cruze Hatchback - In Red - Touch screen - Backup camera - Bluetooth - Sirius XM - Cruise control - Heated seats - USB - 3.5 MM jack - Auxiliary power outlet - Many more features! - Come see us today

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

72,234 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

12937610

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,234KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3G1BE6SM8HS559032

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,234 KM

2017 Chevrolet Cruze Hatchback
- In Red
- Touch screen
- Backup camera
- Bluetooth
- Sirius XM
- Cruise control
- Heated seats
- USB
- 3.5 MM jack
- Auxiliary power outlet
- Many more features!
- Come see us today

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2017 Chevrolet Cruze