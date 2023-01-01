Menu
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

127,582 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

127,582KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10458570
  • Stock #: 24-016A
  • VIN: 2GNFLFEKXH6274928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,582 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD is the perfect combination of style, comfort, and utility. This exquisite SUV boasts a sleek and modern exterior design, guaranteed to turn heads wherever you go. Equipped with a powerful yet fuel-efficient engine, this vehicle delivers smooth and agile performance, making every drive a memorable experience. With its spacious and versatile interior, the Equinox offers ample room for both passengers and cargo, making it ideal for long trips or everyday commutes. Packed with advanced features including a touchscreen infotainment system, rearview camera, and hands-free Bluetooth connectivity, this vehicle ensures safety and convenience at every turn. Offering a reliable and sporty driving experience, the 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD is the ultimate choice for those seeking a blend of style, efficiency, and practicality. Come on down Payless to check it out!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

