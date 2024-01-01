$14,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available
2017 Chevrolet Volt
Premier
2017 Chevrolet Volt
Premier
Location
Progressive Auto Group
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
519-336-1239
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
145,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1RB6S58HU186171
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # HU186171
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
1 Speed Automatic
Progressive Auto Group
Progressive Auto Sales
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
2017 Chevrolet Volt