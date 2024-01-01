Menu
2017 Chevrolet Volt

145,000 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Volt

Premier

12000772

2017 Chevrolet Volt

Premier

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
145,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1RB6S58HU186171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # HU186171
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Sales

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Progressive Auto Group

519-336-1239

2017 Chevrolet Volt