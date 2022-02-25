Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

117,342 KM

Details Features

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMax Sarnia

1-519-332-1232

Contact Seller
2017 Chrysler Pacifica

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L Plus

Location

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

1-519-332-1232

  1. 8438784
  2. 8438784
  3. 8438784
  4. 8438784
  5. 8438784
  6. 8438784
  7. 8438784
  8. 8438784
  9. 8438784
Contact Seller

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

117,342KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8438784
  • Stock #: A9972
  • VIN: 2C4RC1EG1HR556085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 117,342 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoMax Sarnia

2019 Chevrolet Expre...
 41,288 KM
$55,999 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Murano SV
 106,713 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Savana 2500...
 48,338 KM
$41,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoMax Sarnia

AutoMax Sarnia

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

Call Dealer

1-519-332-XXXX

(click to show)

1-519-332-1232

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory