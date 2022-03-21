Menu
2017 Chrysler Pacifica

82,011 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

519-337-7561

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L

Location

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

82,011KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8909542
  Stock #: 06067A
  VIN: 2C4RC1BG4HR536076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 06067A
  • Mileage 82,011 KM

Vehicle Description

This CHRYSLER PACIFICA Touring-L, with a V6 Cylinder Engine engine, features a TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC transmission, and generates 8.4 highway/12.9 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 82011 kilometers! CHRYSLER PACIFICA Touring-L Options: This CHRYSLER PACIFICA Touring-L offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: 1 LCD Monitor In The Front. Safety options include Variable Intermittent Wipers, Systems Monitor, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag. Visit Us: Find this CHRYSLER PACIFICA Touring-L at Bayview Chrysler Dodge today. We are conveniently located at 255 Indian Road South Sarnia Ontario N7T 3W5.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
3.25 AXLE RATIO
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
71 L Fuel Tank
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Normal-Duty Suspension
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Tires: P235/65R17 BSW AS
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Puncture Sealant & Air Compressor
WHEELS: 17" X 7" TECH SILVER 10-SPOKE ALUMINUM
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert Coloured Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Partial Floor Console w/Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
GVWR: 2 724 kgs (6 005 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Email Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

