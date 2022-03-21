$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 8909542
- Stock #: 06067A
- VIN: 2C4RC1BG4HR536076
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,011 KM
This CHRYSLER PACIFICA Touring-L, with a V6 Cylinder Engine engine, features a TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC transmission, and generates 8.4 highway/12.9 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 82011 kilometers! CHRYSLER PACIFICA Touring-L Options: This CHRYSLER PACIFICA Touring-L offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: 1 LCD Monitor In The Front. Safety options include Variable Intermittent Wipers, Systems Monitor, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag. Visit Us: Find this CHRYSLER PACIFICA Touring-L at Bayview Chrysler Dodge today. We are conveniently located at 255 Indian Road South Sarnia Ontario N7T 3W5.
