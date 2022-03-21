Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

79,971 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

519-337-7561

Contact Seller
2017 Chrysler Pacifica

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited

Location

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

  1. 8909548
  2. 8909548
  3. 8909548
  4. 8909548
  5. 8909548
  6. 8909548
  7. 8909548
  8. 8909548
  9. 8909548
  10. 8909548
  11. 8909548
  12. 8909548
  13. 8909548
  14. 8909548
  15. 8909548
  16. 8909548
  17. 8909548
  18. 8909548
  19. 8909548
  20. 8909548
  21. 8909548
  22. 8909548
  23. 8909548
  24. 8909548
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

79,971KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8909548
  • Stock #: 22-927A
  • VIN: 2C4RC1GGXHR844331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRANITE CRYSTAL MET. CLEAR COA
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,971 KM

Vehicle Description

This CHRYSLER PACIFICA Limited, with a V6 Cylinder Engine engine, features a TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC transmission, and generates 8.4 highway/12.4 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 79971 kilometers! CHRYSLER PACIFICA Limited Options: This CHRYSLER PACIFICA Limited offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display. Safety options include Systems Monitor, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags. Visit Us: Find this CHRYSLER PACIFICA Limited at Bayview Chrysler Dodge today. We are conveniently located at 255 Indian Road South Sarnia Ontario N7T 3W5.

Vehicle Features

Roof Rack
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Proximity Sliding Rear Doors
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Smart Device Integration
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.25 AXLE RATIO
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
71 L Fuel Tank
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Integrated roof antenna
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
506w Regular Amplifier
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert Coloured Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
GVWR: 2 724 kgs (6 005 lbs)
Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5
 122,609 KM
$38,552 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Classi...
 52 KM
$66,192 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Grand Cher...
 141,644 KM
$21,802 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-7561

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory