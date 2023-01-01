Menu
2017 Dodge Challenger

73,877 KM

$36,800

+ tax & licensing
$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

519-337-7561

2017 Dodge Challenger

2017 Dodge Challenger

SXT

2017 Dodge Challenger

SXT

Location

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

$37,333

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$36,267

Adjustments

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $499
Carfax Report Surcharge
+ $34

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$37,333
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
73,877KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GO MANGO
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 23-204A
  • Mileage 73,877 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

21A
ERB
DFL
TBC
RSD
M28
GWA
AGL
ADE
AAX
4CV
*L7
WL

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Compact Spare Tire
Temporary spare tire
Ontario Tire Surcharge

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Sound Group
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cold Weather Group
3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine
8-Spd Auto 845RE Trans (Make)
Super Sport Group (SS/T)
BODY SIDE STRIPES
Houndstooth Cloth Sport Seat
SXT 3.6L V6 - 21A

