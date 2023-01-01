$36,800+ tax & licensing
$36,800
+ taxes & licensing
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
519-337-7561
2017 Dodge Challenger
SXT
Location
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-7561
$37,333
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$36,267
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge+ $499
Carfax Report Surcharge+ $34
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$37,333
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
73,877KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10040661
- Stock #: 23-204A
- VIN: 2C3CDZAG6HH547285
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GO MANGO
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 23-204A
- Mileage 73,877 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
21A
ERB
DFL
TBC
RSD
M28
GWA
AGL
ADE
AAX
4CV
*L7
WL
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Compact Spare Tire
Temporary spare tire
Ontario Tire Surcharge
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Sound Group
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cold Weather Group
3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine
8-Spd Auto 845RE Trans (Make)
Super Sport Group (SS/T)
BODY SIDE STRIPES
Houndstooth Cloth Sport Seat
SXT 3.6L V6 - 21A
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5