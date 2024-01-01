Menu
Account
Sign In
2017 Dodge Durango R/T AWD - In Black Pearl - All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system for superior traction in various road conditions - Powerful engine with 360 horsepower and 5.7-liter V8 - Sleek and modern exterior design - Comfortable seating for up to seven passengers - Heated Front and Middle back Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Vented Front Seats - Powered Sun Roof - Navigation Configuration - Spacious interior with ample legroom and cargo capacity - Advanced technology features, including touchscreen infotainment system - Safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, rearview camera, and parking sensors - Performance-oriented suspension for enhanced handling and control - Premium audio system for an immersive driving experience - Luxurious and stylish cabin materials - Versatile seating configurations for added flexibility - 5-star safety rating for peace of mind - Many More Features! Come see us today!

2017 Dodge Durango

155,688 KM

Details Description Features

$32,651

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Dodge Durango

R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Durango

R/T

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

  1. 10968032
  2. 10968032
  3. 10968032
  4. 10968032
  5. 10968032
  6. 10968032
  7. 10968032
  8. 10968032
  9. 10968032
  10. 10968032
  11. 10968032
  12. 10968032
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,651

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
155,688KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4SDJCT2HC823399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,688 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Dodge Durango R/T AWD
- In Black Pearl
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system for superior traction in various road conditions
- Powerful engine with 360 horsepower and 5.7-liter V8
- Sleek and modern exterior design
- Comfortable seating for up to seven passengers
- Heated Front and Middle back Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Vented Front Seats
- Powered Sun Roof
- Navigation Configuration
- Spacious interior with ample legroom and cargo capacity
- Advanced technology features, including touchscreen infotainment system
- Safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, rearview camera, and parking sensors
- Performance-oriented suspension for enhanced handling and control
- Premium audio system for an immersive driving experience
- Luxurious and stylish cabin materials
- Versatile seating configurations for added flexibility
- 5-star safety rating for peace of mind
- Many More Features!
Come see us today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Payless Automart

Used 2016 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Sarnia, ON
2016 RAM 1500 SPORT 168,692 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad for sale in Sarnia, ON
2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad 154,524 KM $18,989 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for sale in Sarnia, ON
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 87,870 KM $39,978 + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,651

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Durango