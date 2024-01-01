$32,651+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Durango
R/T
2017 Dodge Durango
R/T
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
$32,651
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 155,688 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Dodge Durango R/T AWD
- In Black Pearl
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system for superior traction in various road conditions
- Powerful engine with 360 horsepower and 5.7-liter V8
- Sleek and modern exterior design
- Comfortable seating for up to seven passengers
- Heated Front and Middle back Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Vented Front Seats
- Powered Sun Roof
- Navigation Configuration
- Spacious interior with ample legroom and cargo capacity
- Advanced technology features, including touchscreen infotainment system
- Safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, rearview camera, and parking sensors
- Performance-oriented suspension for enhanced handling and control
- Premium audio system for an immersive driving experience
- Luxurious and stylish cabin materials
- Versatile seating configurations for added flexibility
- 5-star safety rating for peace of mind
- Many More Features!
Come see us today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Payless Automart
Email Payless Automart
Payless Automart
Call Dealer
519-337-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-337-4550