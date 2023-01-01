Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

110,560 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

110,560KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10108620
  • Stock #: 5642C
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7HR764640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,560 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

