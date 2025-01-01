Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

157,300 KM

Details Features

$14,720

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

12700779

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,720

+ taxes & licensing

Used
157,300KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG5HR874456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$14,720

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan