Menu
Account
Sign In
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan - Touch screen - Bluetooth - Stow N Go - Cruise control - Hands free media control - AM/FM radio - Low Km - 3.6L V6 Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or visit us at 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON to book your test drive today

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

77,612 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Watch This Vehicle
13486520

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
77,612KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBGXHR595066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,612 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Touch screen
- Bluetooth
- Stow 'N Go
- Cruise control
- Hands free media control
- AM/FM radio
- Low Km
- 3.6L V6
Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or visit us at 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON to book your test drive today

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Payless Automart

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT for sale in Sarnia, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT 77,612 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Lincoln MKX for sale in Sarnia, ON
2013 Lincoln MKX 172,988 KM $5,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Compass Sport for sale in Sarnia, ON
2021 Jeep Compass Sport 44,834 KM $25,830 + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan