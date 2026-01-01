$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
CVP/SXT
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,612KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBGXHR595066
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,612 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Touch screen
- Bluetooth
- Stow 'N Go
- Cruise control
- Hands free media control
- AM/FM radio
- Low Km
- 3.6L V6
Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or visit us at 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON to book your test drive today
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
