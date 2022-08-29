Menu
2017 Dodge Journey

53,000 KM

Details Features

$22,868

+ tax & licensing
$22,868

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

SXT

2017 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,868

+ taxes & licensing

53,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9210883
  Stock #: 22-269A
  VIN: 3C4PDCCG9HT586712

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Payless Automart

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-XXXX

519-337-4550

