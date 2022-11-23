Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Escape

71,180 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMax Sarnia

1-519-332-1232

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

1-519-332-1232

  1. 9443322
  2. 9443322
  3. 9443322
  4. 9443322
  5. 9443322
  6. 9443322
  7. 9443322
  8. 9443322
  9. 9443322
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

71,180KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9443322
  • Stock #: B1276
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J97HUE79066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,180 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoMax Sarnia

2017 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 105,547 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape Tit...
 71,180 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Altima 2.5
 101,382 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoMax Sarnia

AutoMax Sarnia

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

Call Dealer

1-519-332-XXXX

(click to show)

1-519-332-1232

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory