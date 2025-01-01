$14,449+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Fiesta
SE
2017 Ford Fiesta
SE
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,449
+ taxes & licensing
Used
117,871KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FADP4EJ6HM141756
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,871 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford Fiesta
- Fuel efficient
- Low KM
- Heated seats
- Bluetooth
- Cruise control
- hands free media control
- AM/FM
Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or visit us at 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON to book your test drive today
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
