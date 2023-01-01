$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Fusion
Energi SE Luxury
745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2
48,399KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9605014
- Stock #: B1320
- VIN: 3FA6P0PU9HR255875
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 48,399 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
