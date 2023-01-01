Menu
2017 Ford Fusion

48,399 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMax Sarnia

1-519-332-1232

2017 Ford Fusion

2017 Ford Fusion

Energi SE Luxury

2017 Ford Fusion

Energi SE Luxury

Location

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

1-519-332-1232

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

48,399KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9605014
  Stock #: B1320
  VIN: 3FA6P0PU9HR255875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 48,399 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoMax Sarnia

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

1-519-332-1232

