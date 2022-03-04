2017 Ford Taurus

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,028 + taxes & licensing 1 0 1 , 8 5 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8526509

8526509 Stock #: 5510A

5510A VIN: 1FAHP2H88HG106015

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 101,852 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.