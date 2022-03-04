$24,028+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Taurus
SEL
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,852 KM
Beautiful car to enjoy year round. This 3.5 L Sequential MPI engine produces 288 hp on a All-Wheel Drive, 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic -inc: sport mode and shifter button activation Transmission. Fuel consumption is 13.6 L/100 km city and 9.9 L/100 km highway. Options include AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Steering Wheel-Audio Controls and Navigation System. Other options include Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth Connection, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat,Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Remote Engine Start and Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers. This is a great car that anyone would be proud to own.
