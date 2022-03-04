Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Taurus

101,852 KM

Details Description Features

$24,028

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,028

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Taurus

2017 Ford Taurus

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Taurus

SEL

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

  1. 8526509
  2. 8526509
  3. 8526509
  4. 8526509
  5. 8526509
  6. 8526509
  7. 8526509
  8. 8526509
  9. 8526509
  10. 8526509
  11. 8526509
  12. 8526509
  13. 8526509
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,028

+ taxes & licensing

101,852KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8526509
  • Stock #: 5510A
  • VIN: 1FAHP2H88HG106015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,852 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Taurus SEL
$ 24,028 Plus Tax and Licensing
Beautiful car to enjoy year round. This 3.5 L Sequential MPI engine produces 288 hp on a All-Wheel Drive, 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic -inc: sport mode and shifter button activation Transmission. Fuel consumption is 13.6 L/100 km city and 9.9 L/100 km highway. Options include AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Steering Wheel-Audio Controls and Navigation System. Other options include Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth Connection, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat,Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Remote Engine Start and Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers. This is a great car that anyone would be proud to own.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Payless Automart

2015 Toyota RAV4 LE
 216,702 KM
$16,899 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Taurus SEL
 101,852 KM
$24,028 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Patriot Sp...
 130,371 KM
$17,758 + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory