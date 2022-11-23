$38,013+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-337-4550
2017 Honda Pilot
Touring
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,013
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9383956
- Stock #: 22-1000A
- VIN: 5FNYF6H90HB509395
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,464 KM
Vehicle Description
This 3.5 Gasoline Direct Injection engine produces 280 hp on a
All-Wheel Drive, 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters transmission. Fuel consumption is 12.4 L/100 km city and 9.3 L/100 km highway. Options include AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Steering Wheel-Audio Controls, Navigation System, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi Hotspot and Bluetooth Connection. Other options include Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Rear Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Cooled Front Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Seat Memory, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Remote Engine Start, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers and Universal Garage Door Opener. This honda has it all including drop down DVD and sun/ moon roof. Will surely turn some heads.
Vehicle Features
