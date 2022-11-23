Menu
2017 Honda Pilot

79,464 KM

Details Description Features

$38,013

+ tax & licensing
$38,013

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2017 Honda Pilot

2017 Honda Pilot

Touring

2017 Honda Pilot

Touring

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,013

+ taxes & licensing

79,464KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9383956
  • Stock #: 22-1000A
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H90HB509395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,464 KM

Vehicle Description

This 3.5 Gasoline Direct Injection engine produces 280 hp on a
All-Wheel Drive, 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters transmission. Fuel consumption is 12.4 L/100 km city and 9.3 L/100 km highway. Options include AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Steering Wheel-Audio Controls, Navigation System, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi Hotspot and Bluetooth Connection. Other options include Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Rear Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Cooled Front Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Seat Memory, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Remote Engine Start, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers and Universal Garage Door Opener. This honda has it all including drop down DVD and sun/ moon roof. Will surely turn some heads.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-XXXX

519-337-4550

