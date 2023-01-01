$18,699+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GLS
Location
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
126,134KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9458062
- Stock #: 22-302A
- VIN: KMHD84LF3HU125379
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 126,134 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5