Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Elantra

126,134 KM

Details Features

$18,699

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,699

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

  1. 9458062
  2. 9458062
  3. 9458062
  4. 9458062
  5. 9458062
  6. 9458062
  7. 9458062
  8. 9458062
  9. 9458062
  10. 9458062
  11. 9458062
  12. 9458062
  13. 9458062
  14. 9458062
  15. 9458062
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,699

+ taxes & licensing

126,134KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9458062
  • Stock #: 22-302A
  • VIN: KMHD84LF3HU125379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,134 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Payless Automart

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 126,134 KM
$18,699 + tax & lic
2016 Buick Encore Sp...
 132,975 KM
$20,989 + tax & lic
2010 Cadillac CTS 3.0L
 171,930 KM
$12,879 + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory