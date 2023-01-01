2017 Hyundai Elantra...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,699 + taxes & licensing 1 2 6 , 1 3 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9458062

9458062 Stock #: 22-302A

22-302A VIN: KMHD84LF3HU125379

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 126,134 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.