2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

100,005 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL
Payless Automart

519-337-4550

Sport 2.4 Premium

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Premium

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

100,005KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10549839
  • Stock #: 5744A
  • VIN: 5XYZU3LB7HG477573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,005 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium
- Powerful 2.4L Four-Cylinder Engine
- Fuel Efficient
- Leather Seats
- Heated Front and Back Seats
- Spacious Cargo Seating up to Five
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Touchscreen Display
- Rearview camera
- Power Driver's Seat
- Satellite Radio
- USB and Auxiliary Input
- Electronic Stability Control
- Traction Control
- Many More Features!
Come see us today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

