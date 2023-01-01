$CALL+ tax & licensing
519-337-4550
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4 Premium
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
- Listing ID: 10549839
- Stock #: 5744A
- VIN: 5XYZU3LB7HG477573
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,005 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium
- Powerful 2.4L Four-Cylinder Engine
- Fuel Efficient
- Leather Seats
- Heated Front and Back Seats
- Spacious Cargo Seating up to Five
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Touchscreen Display
- Rearview camera
- Power Driver's Seat
- Satellite Radio
- USB and Auxiliary Input
- Electronic Stability Control
- Traction Control
- Many More Features!
Come see us today!
Vehicle Features
