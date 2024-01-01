$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4 SE
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4 SE
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
136,900KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5XYZUDLB2HG479043
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,900 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Payless Automart
2017 Toyota Highlander LIMITED 192,788 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 SPORT 151,703 KM $29,923 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT 129,824 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Email Payless Automart
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-337-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Payless Automart
519-337-4550
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe