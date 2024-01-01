Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

136,900 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 SE

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 SE

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,900KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLB2HG479043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,900 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe