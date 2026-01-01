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<p><span style=font-size:16px>2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury AWD</span></p> <p>?? All-Wheel Drive </p> <p>?? 6-passenger seating with 3rd row</p> <p>?? 3.3L V6 engine</p> <p>?? Leather interior</p> <p>?? Heated front and rear seats</p> <p>?? Heated steering wheel</p> <p>?? Power sunroof</p> <p>?? Backup camera</p> <p>?? Blind spot detection</p> <p>?? Bluetooth connectivity</p> <p>?? Touchscreen display</p> <p>?? Dual-zone climate control</p> <p>?? Power driver’s seat</p> <p>?? Alloy wheels</p> <p>?? Call <strong>Payless Automart</strong> at <strong>519-337-4550</strong> or stop by <strong>235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia</strong> to see it for yourself and book your test drive today.</p>

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

120,400 KM

Details Description Features

$19,799

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Luxury 6 Passenger

Watch This Vehicle
14143933

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Luxury 6 Passenger

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,799

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
120,400KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF0HU192773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,400 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury AWD



?? All-Wheel Drive 



?? 6-passenger seating with 3rd row



?? 3.3L V6 engine



?? Leather interior



?? Heated front and rear seats



?? Heated steering wheel



?? Power sunroof



?? Backup camera



?? Blind spot detection



?? Bluetooth connectivity



?? Touchscreen display



?? Dual-zone climate control



?? Power driver’s seat



?? Alloy wheels



?? Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or stop by 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia to see it for yourself and book your test drive today.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
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519-337-4550

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$19,799

+ taxes & licensing>

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe