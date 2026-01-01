$19,799+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL Luxury 6 Passenger
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL Luxury 6 Passenger
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
$19,799
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,400 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury AWD
?? All-Wheel Drive
?? 6-passenger seating with 3rd row
?? 3.3L V6 engine
?? Leather interior
?? Heated front and rear seats
?? Heated steering wheel
?? Power sunroof
?? Backup camera
?? Blind spot detection
?? Bluetooth connectivity
?? Touchscreen display
?? Dual-zone climate control
?? Power driver’s seat
?? Alloy wheels
?? Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or stop by 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia to see it for yourself and book your test drive today.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
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519-337-4550