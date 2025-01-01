Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson - In silver - Touch screen - Backup camera - Heated seats front/back - Heated steering wheel - Panoramic roof - Blind spot monitoring - Cruise control - Many more features! Come see us today for details!

2017 Hyundai Tucson

98,005 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE

12901817

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,005KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J33A44HU531085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,005 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Hyundai Tucson
- In silver
- Touch screen
- Backup camera
- Heated seats front/back
- Heated steering wheel
- Panoramic roof
- Blind spot monitoring
- Cruise control
- Many more features!
Come see us today for details!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
2017 Hyundai Tucson