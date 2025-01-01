$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
SE
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
98,005KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J33A44HU531085
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,005 KM
Vehicle Description
- In silver
- Touch screen
- Backup camera
- Heated seats front/back
- Heated steering wheel
- Panoramic roof
- Blind spot monitoring
- Cruise control
- Many more features!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
