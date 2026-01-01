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<p><span style=font-size:16px>2017 Hyundai Tucson SE</span></p> <p>?? Heated front seats</p> <p>?? Backup camera</p> <p>?? Bluetooth connectivity</p> <p>?? Touchscreen display</p> <p>?? Cruise control</p> <p>?? Air conditioning</p> <p>?? Power windows & locks</p> <p>?? Keyless entry</p> <p>?? Alloy wheels</p> <p>?? Split-folding rear seats for extra cargo space</p> <p>?? Call <strong>Payless Automart</strong> at <strong>519-337-4550</strong> or stop by <strong>235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia</strong> to see it for yourself and book your test drive today.</p>

2017 Hyundai Tucson

124,601 KM

Details Description Features

$17,799

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE

Watch This Vehicle
14143930

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,799

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
124,601KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J33A45HU374683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,601 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Hyundai Tucson SE



?? Heated front seats



?? Backup camera



?? Bluetooth connectivity



?? Touchscreen display



?? Cruise control



?? Air conditioning



?? Power windows & locks



?? Keyless entry



?? Alloy wheels



?? Split-folding rear seats for extra cargo space



?? Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or stop by 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia to see it for yourself and book your test drive today.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
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519-337-4550

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$17,799

+ taxes & licensing>

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2017 Hyundai Tucson