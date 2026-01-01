$17,799+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
SE
2017 Hyundai Tucson
SE
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
$17,799
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,601 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE
?? Heated front seats
?? Backup camera
?? Bluetooth connectivity
?? Touchscreen display
?? Cruise control
?? Air conditioning
?? Power windows & locks
?? Keyless entry
?? Alloy wheels
?? Split-folding rear seats for extra cargo space
?? Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or stop by 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia to see it for yourself and book your test drive today.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Payless Automart
Email Payless Automart
Payless Automart
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-337-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-337-4550