$27,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-337-4550
2017 Jeep Cherokee
North
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10163154
- Stock #: 17-282H
- VIN: 1C4PJMCBXHW602364
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,379 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Jeep Cherokee North 4X4 is an all-around vehicle ready for any adventure. With the perfect combination of power, efficiency, and style, you can't go wrong. The 265-horepower 3.2-liter V6 engine provides a smooth ride. Plus, with advanced air suspension, you can enjoy a comfortable experience no matter the road conditions. The Quadra-drive II® with rear Electronic Limited Slip Differential will help you conquer terrain with confidence. To top it off, the North edition comes with stylish 18-inch aluminum wheels, and a rearview camera for added convenience. With the Jeep Cherokee North, you'll never have to sacrifice any of your needs. Get ready to own the road with this safe and reliable all-around vehicle. Come on into Payless to check it out!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.