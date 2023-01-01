Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Jeep Cherokee

33,379 KM

Details Description Features

$27,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,000

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Cherokee

2017 Jeep Cherokee

North

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

  1. 10163154
  2. 10163154
  3. 10163154
  4. 10163154
  5. 10163154
  6. 10163154
  7. 10163154
  8. 10163154
  9. 10163154
  10. 10163154
  11. 10163154
  12. 10163154
  13. 10163154
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,000

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
33,379KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10163154
  • Stock #: 17-282H
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCBXHW602364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,379 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Jeep Cherokee North 4X4 is an all-around vehicle ready for any adventure. With the perfect combination of power, efficiency, and style, you can't go wrong. The 265-horepower 3.2-liter V6 engine provides a smooth ride. Plus, with advanced air suspension, you can enjoy a comfortable experience no matter the road conditions. The Quadra-drive II® with rear Electronic Limited Slip Differential will help you conquer terrain with confidence. To top it off, the North edition comes with stylish 18-inch aluminum wheels, and a rearview camera for added convenience. With the Jeep Cherokee North, you'll never have to sacrifice any of your needs. Get ready to own the road with this safe and reliable all-around vehicle. Come on into Payless to check it out!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Payless Automart

2017 Jeep Cherokee N...
 33,379 KM
$27,000 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 200 Li...
 27,823 KM
$18,970 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Qashqai SV
 70,945 KM
$26,899 + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory