2017 Jeep Cherokee
North
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,989
+ taxes & licensing
- Stock #: 5396B
- VIN: 1C4PJMCB8HW602363
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,748 KM
2017 Jeep Cherokee North Silver
- Compact SUV model designed for both on-road and off-road driving
- Spacious and comfortable interior with seating for up to five passengers
- Equipped with a 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir engine offering 184 horsepower and 171 lb-ft of torque
- Available with either front-wheel drive or Jeep's Active Drive I 4x4 system
- Comes with a 9-speed automatic transmission for smooth shifting and improved fuel efficiency
- Includes a Uconnect infotainment system with a 5-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, and USB ports
- Features safety technologies such as electronic stability control, traction control, brake assist, and hill start assist
- Offers a maximum towing capability of up to 4,500 pounds with the optional trailer tow package
- Offers a comfortable and quiet ride with good fuel economy for its class
- Stylish exterior design with Jeep's iconic seven-slot grille and distinctive headlights.
