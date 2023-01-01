Menu
2017 Jeep Cherokee

132,748 KM

Details Description Features

$21,989

+ tax & licensing
$21,989

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2017 Jeep Cherokee

2017 Jeep Cherokee

North

2017 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,989

+ taxes & licensing

132,748KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10516875
  • Stock #: 5396B
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCB8HW602363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,748 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Jeep Cherokee North Silver
- Compact SUV model designed for both on-road and off-road driving
- Spacious and comfortable interior with seating for up to five passengers
- Equipped with a 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir engine offering 184 horsepower and 171 lb-ft of torque
- Available with either front-wheel drive or Jeep's Active Drive I 4x4 system
- Comes with a 9-speed automatic transmission for smooth shifting and improved fuel efficiency
- Includes a Uconnect infotainment system with a 5-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, and USB ports
- Features safety technologies such as electronic stability control, traction control, brake assist, and hill start assist
- Offers a maximum towing capability of up to 4,500 pounds with the optional trailer tow package
- Offers a comfortable and quiet ride with good fuel economy for its class
- Stylish exterior design with Jeep's iconic seven-slot grille and distinctive headlights.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

