Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

130,799 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

  1. 11437439
  2. 11437439
  3. 11437439
  4. 11437439
  5. 11437439
  6. 11437439
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
130,799KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFAG5HC962257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,799 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Payless Automart

Used 2020 Jeep Gladiator Overland for sale in Sarnia, ON
2020 Jeep Gladiator Overland 30,829 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT for sale in Sarnia, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 86,283 KM $36,789 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Compass Trailhawk for sale in Sarnia, ON
2019 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 46,258 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee