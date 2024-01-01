Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

12,945 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
12,945KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBG1HC882887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,945 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Payless Automart

Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for sale in Sarnia, ON
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 12,945 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT for sale in Sarnia, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 44,580 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo for sale in Sarnia, ON
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 62,898 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee