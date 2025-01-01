$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Kia Sorento
2.4L LX
2017 Kia Sorento
2.4L LX
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
142,954KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPGDA33HG239249
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,954 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Kia Sorento AWD
- Bluetooth
- Heated seats
- Cruise control
- Rear parking sensors
- Rear climate vents
- Sirius XM
- AM/FM
- 3.5 mm/USB
- Large cargo area
Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or visit us at 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON to book your test drive today
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Payless Automart
2016 Mazda CX-3 GS 200,660 KM $11,499 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Sentra SR 130,139 KM $19,899 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Seltos EX 107,938 KM $21,899 + tax & lic
Email Payless Automart
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-337-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Payless Automart
519-337-4550
2017 Kia Sorento