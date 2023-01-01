Menu
2017 Kia Sportage

83,673 KM

$23,798

+ tax & licensing
$23,798

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

2017 Kia Sportage

2017 Kia Sportage

EX

2017 Kia Sportage

EX

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,798

+ taxes & licensing

83,673KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9635788
  • VIN: KNDPNCACXH7083157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,673 KM

Vehicle Description

If you're looking for a reliable and stylish SUV, you won't want to miss out on the 2017 Kia Sportage EX AWD! This model comes packed with a host of features that make it the perfect vehicle for both city and highway driving.
On the outside, the Sportage features sleek and modern styling, with LED running lights, a chrome-accented grille, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, you'll find a roomy cabin with comfortable seating and plenty of storage options, as well as a 7-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and Bluetooth connectivity.
The Sportage is also packed with safety features, including Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and a rearview camera. Plus, with its all-wheel drive system, you'll be able to handle all kinds of weather and road conditions with ease.
The 2017 Kia Sportage EX AWD is the perfect combination of style and practicality. So come down to Payless Automart today and take it for a test drive - you won't regret it!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
