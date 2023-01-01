2017 Kia Sportage

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. $23,798 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 3 , 6 7 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9635788

9635788 VIN: KNDPNCACXH7083157

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 83,673 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.