$16,999
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
GS - Heated Seats
Location
Progressive Auto Group
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
519-336-1239
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,281KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BN1V78H1110273
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 99,281 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth!
The 2017 Mazda3 breaks the mold for compact cars and sets new standards for the segment, according to KBB.com. This 2017 Mazda Mazda3 is for sale today.
Built to be affordable and fun, the 2017 Mazda3 pushes the limits of what you expect in a compact sedan. This Mazda3 is sure to turn heads while impressing everyone with its efficient engines and fuel economy. Innovation continues in the advanced technologies, which focuses on style, convenience and utmost comfort. This sedan has 99,281 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Mazda3's trim level is GS. Stepping up to this Mazda3 GS keeps you connected and informed with MAZDA CONNECT and a seven inch colour touchscreen display. Bluetooth connectivity right on the steering wheel lets you safely stay in touch with family and friends while driving down the road. Other features on this impressive trim include Smart City brake support, advanced blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, air conditioning, push button start, aluminum wheels, chrome window trim, rain sensing wipers, power windows and locks and it even comes with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Mazda Connect.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Progressive Auto Group
Progressive Auto Sales
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
2017 Mazda MAZDA3