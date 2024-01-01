Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth!</b><br> <br> The 2017 Mazda3 breaks the mold for compact cars and sets new standards for the segment, according to KBB.com. This 2017 Mazda Mazda3 is for sale today. <br> <br>Built to be affordable and fun, the 2017 Mazda3 pushes the limits of what you expect in a compact sedan. This Mazda3 is sure to turn heads while impressing everyone with its efficient engines and fuel economy. Innovation continues in the advanced technologies, which focuses on style, convenience and utmost comfort. This sedan has 99,281 kms. Its blue in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Mazda3s trim level is GS. Stepping up to this Mazda3 GS keeps you connected and informed with MAZDA CONNECT and a seven inch colour touchscreen display. Bluetooth connectivity right on the steering wheel lets you safely stay in touch with family and friends while driving down the road. Other features on this impressive trim include Smart City brake support, advanced blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, air conditioning, push button start, aluminum wheels, chrome window trim, rain sensing wipers, power windows and locks and it even comes with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Mazda Connect. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.progressiveautosales.com/credit-application/ target=_blank>https://www.progressiveautosales.com/credit-application/</a><br><br> <br/><br><br> Progressive Auto Sales provides you with the all the tools you need to find and purchase a used vehicle that meets your needs and exceeds your expectations. Our Sarnia used car dealership carries a wide range of makes and models for exceptionally low prices due to our extensive network of Canadian, Ontario and Sarnia used car dealerships, leasing companies and auction groups. </br> <br> Our dealership wouldnt be where we are today without the great people in Sarnia and surrounding areas. If you have any questions about our services, please feel free to ask any one of our staff. If you want to visit our dealership, you can also find our hours of operation and location information on our Contact page. </br> o~o

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

99,281 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GS - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GS - Heated Seats

Location

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

  1. 11499902
  2. 11499902
  3. 11499902
  4. 11499902
  5. 11499902
  6. 11499902
  7. 11499902
  8. 11499902
  9. 11499902
  10. 11499902
  11. 11499902
  12. 11499902
  13. 11499902
  14. 11499902
  15. 11499902
  16. 11499902
Contact Seller

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
99,281KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BN1V78H1110273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 99,281 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth!

The 2017 Mazda3 breaks the mold for compact cars and sets new standards for the segment, according to KBB.com. This 2017 Mazda Mazda3 is for sale today.

Built to be affordable and fun, the 2017 Mazda3 pushes the limits of what you expect in a compact sedan. This Mazda3 is sure to turn heads while impressing everyone with its efficient engines and fuel economy. Innovation continues in the advanced technologies, which focuses on style, convenience and utmost comfort. This sedan has 99,281 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Mazda3's trim level is GS. Stepping up to this Mazda3 GS keeps you connected and informed with MAZDA CONNECT and a seven inch colour touchscreen display. Bluetooth connectivity right on the steering wheel lets you safely stay in touch with family and friends while driving down the road. Other features on this impressive trim include Smart City brake support, advanced blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, air conditioning, push button start, aluminum wheels, chrome window trim, rain sensing wipers, power windows and locks and it even comes with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Mazda Connect.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.progressiveautosales.com/credit-application/




Progressive Auto Sales provides you with the all the tools you need to find and purchase a used vehicle that meets your needs and exceeds your expectations. Our Sarnia used car dealership carries a wide range of makes and models for exceptionally low prices due to our extensive network of Canadian, Ontario and Sarnia used car dealerships, leasing companies and auction groups.



Our dealership wouldn't be where we are today without the great people in Sarnia and surrounding areas. If you have any questions about our services, please feel free to ask any one of our staff. If you want to visit our dealership, you can also find our hours of operation and location information on our Contact page.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Progressive Auto Group

Used 2021 Kia Forte EX for sale in Sarnia, ON
2021 Kia Forte EX 111,477 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Lexus IS 300 for sale in Sarnia, ON
2021 Lexus IS 300 42,453 KM $38,499 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Sportage EX - Sunroof - Apple CarPlay for sale in Sarnia, ON
2020 Kia Sportage EX - Sunroof - Apple CarPlay 68,374 KM $24,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Progressive Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Sales

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

Call Dealer

519-336-XXXX

(click to show)

519-336-1239

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Progressive Auto Group

519-336-1239

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda MAZDA3