Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

155,549 KM

Details Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

Cooper S

Watch This Vehicle

2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

Cooper S

Location

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

  1. 11511426
  2. 11511426
  3. 11511426
  4. 11511426
  5. 11511426
  6. 11511426
  7. 11511426
  8. 11511426
  9. 11511426
  10. 11511426
  11. 11511426
  12. 11511426
  13. 11511426
  14. 11511426
  15. 11511426
  16. 11511426
  17. 11511426
  18. 11511426
  19. 11511426
Contact Seller

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
155,549KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WMWLU5C53H2F24359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # H2F24359
  • Mileage 155,549 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Progressive Auto Group

Used 2021 Kia Forte EX for sale in Sarnia, ON
2021 Kia Forte EX 111,477 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Lexus IS 300 for sale in Sarnia, ON
2021 Lexus IS 300 42,453 KM $38,499 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Sportage EX - Sunroof - Apple CarPlay for sale in Sarnia, ON
2020 Kia Sportage EX - Sunroof - Apple CarPlay 68,374 KM $24,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Progressive Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Sales

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

Call Dealer

519-336-XXXX

(click to show)

519-336-1239

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Progressive Auto Group

519-336-1239

Contact Seller
2017 MINI Cooper Clubman